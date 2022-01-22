Mt. Zion finds small margin for win in tilt with Tolono Unity 62-56

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mt. Zion upended Tolono Unity for a narrow 62-56 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 13, Mt Zion faced off against Charleston and Tolono Unity took on Knoxville on January 15 at Knoxville High School. Click here for a recap

