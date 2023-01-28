Mt. Zion holds off Jacksonville 57-50

Mt. Zion finally found a way to top Jacksonville 57-50 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 28.
Last season, Mt Zion and Jacksonville faced off on January 29, 2022 at Jacksonville High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Mt Zion faced off against Tolono Unity and Jacksonville took on Normal University on January 20 at Jacksonville High School. Click here for a recap.
