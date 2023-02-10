Mt. Zion offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Mattoon during this 78-44 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 10.

The last time Mt Zion and Mattoon played in a 78-38 game on February 11, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Mattoon faced off against Lincoln . Click here for a recap. Mt Zion took on Taylorville on January 31 at Mt Zion High School. For results, click here.