Mt. Zion narrowly edges Teutopolis in tight triumph 68-61

Mt. Zion showed its poise to outlast a game Teutopolis squad for a 68-61 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 24.
The last time Mt Zion and Teutopolis played in a 50-46 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Teutopolis faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Mt Zion took on Rantoul on January 17 at Rantoul Township High School. For a full recap, click here.
