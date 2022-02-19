Mt. Zion rides the rough off Effingham 68-49

Mt. Zion notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Effingham 68-49 on February 19 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The Braves fought to a 26-24 halftime margin at the Flaming Hearts' expense.
In recent action on February 11, Effingham faced off against Lincoln and Mt Zion took on Decatur Eisenhower on February 12 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For a full recap, click here.
