Mt. Zion routs Decatur Eisenhower 59-37

Mt. Zion dismissed Decatur Eisenhower by a 59-37 count on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Decatur Eisenhower and Mt Zion squared off with February 12, 2022 at Decatur Eisenhower High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 20, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Champaign Central and Mt Zion took on Mattoon on December 17 at Mt Zion High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.