Mt. Zion trips Rantoul in tenacious tussle 55-51

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Mt. Zion didn't mind, dispatching Rantoul 55-51 at Rantoul Township High on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Mt Zion and Rantoul faced off on January 18, 2022 at Mt Zion High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Rantoul faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Mt Zion took on Charleston on January 12 at Mt Zion High School. For a full recap, click here.
