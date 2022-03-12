Nashville edges Monticello in tough test 32-31

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Nashville wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 32-31 over Monticello in Illinois boys basketball on March 12.

Nashville drew first blood by forging an 8-7 margin over Monticello after the first quarter.

The Sages took a 11-10 lead over the Hornets heading to halftime locker room.

The scoreboard showed Monticello with a 25-21 lead over Nashville heading into the third quarter.

The Hornets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 11-6 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.