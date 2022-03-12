Nashville edges Monticello in tough test 32-31

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Nashville wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 32-31 over Monticello in Illinois boys basketball on March 12.

Recently on March 7 , Monticello squared up on Bloomington Central Catholic in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Nashville drew first blood by forging an 8-7 margin over Monticello after the first quarter.

The Sages took a 11-10 lead over the Hornets heading to halftime locker room.

The scoreboard showed Monticello with a 25-21 lead over Nashville heading into the third quarter.

The Hornets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 11-6 stretch over the final quarter.

