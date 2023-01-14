Needlepoint: Bethany Okaw Valley sews up Neoga in slim triumph 54-47

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Bethany Okaw Valley nabbed it to nudge past Neoga 54-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Bethany Okaw Valley and Neoga played in a 41-26 game on January 15, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Oakland Tri-County. For results, click here.
