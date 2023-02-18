The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Danville Schlarman didn't mind, dispatching Armstrong 36-31 in Illinois boys basketball action on Feb. 18.
In recent action on Feb. 10, Armstrong faced off against Westville . For a full recap, click here. Danville Schlarman took on Broadlands Heritage on Feb. 13 at Danville Schlarman High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.