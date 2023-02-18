Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Fithian Oakwood passed in a 75-68 victory at Hoopeston's expense in Illinois boys basketball on Feb. 18.

Last season, Fithian Oakwood and Hoopeston faced off on Jan. 22, 2022 at Fithian Oakwood High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 7, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Catlin Salt Fork . For results, click here. Hoopeston took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Feb. 10 at Hoopeston Area High School. For more, click here.