Macon Meridian walked the high-wire before edging Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 59-50 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on Feb. 22.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op faced off against Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City . For a full recap, click here. Macon Meridian took on Toledo Cumberland on Feb. 18 at Toledo Cumberland High School. For results, click here.