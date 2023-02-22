Maroa-Forsyth swapped jabs before dispatching Clinton 54-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 22.
Last season, Maroa-Forsyth and Clinton squared off with Dec. 3, 2021 at Clinton High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 16, Clinton faced off against Decatur St Teresa . Click here for a recap. Maroa-Forsyth took on New Berlin on Feb. 16 at New Berlin High School. For a full recap, click here.
