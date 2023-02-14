Monticello finally found a way to top Tolono Unity 50-46 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 14.
Last season, Monticello and Tolono Unity squared off with February 15, 2022 at Monticello High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on February 7, Tolono Unity faced off against Newton . For results, click here. Monticello took on Pontiac on February 7 at Monticello High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
