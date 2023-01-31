Needlepoint: Mt. Pulaski sews up Buffalo Tri-City in slim triumph 70-68

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
With little to no wiggle room, Mt. Pulaski nosed past Buffalo Tri-City 70-68 at Buffalo Tri-City High on January 31 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 24, Buffalo Tri-City faced off against Mt Olive . For results, click here. Mt Pulaski took on Williamsville on January 25 at Williamsville High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

