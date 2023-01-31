Needlepoint: Mt. Pulaski sews up Buffalo Tri-City in slim triumph 70-68

With little to no wiggle room, Mt. Pulaski nosed past Buffalo Tri-City 70-68 at Buffalo Tri-City High on January 31 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

