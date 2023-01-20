Needlepoint: Normal Calvary Christian sews up Arthur Christian in slim triumph 59-50

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Normal Calvary Christian did just enough to beat Arthur Christian 59-50 in Illinois boys basketball on January 20.
In recent action on January 13, Arthur Christian faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Normal Calvary Christian took on Clinton on January 7 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.