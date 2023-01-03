Needlepoint: Springfield sews up Rochester in slim triumph 60-53

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Springfield nabbed it to nudge past Rochester 60-53 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Springfield opened with a 9-2 advantage over Rochester through the first quarter.

The Senators opened a thin 23-15 gap over the Rockets at halftime.

Springfield jumped to a 44-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets closed the lead with a 26-16 margin in the fourth quarter.