Needlepoint: Springfield sews up Rochester in slim triumph 60-53

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Springfield nabbed it to nudge past Rochester 60-53 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Springfield opened with a 9-2 advantage over Rochester through the first quarter.
The Senators opened a thin 23-15 gap over the Rockets at halftime.
Springfield jumped to a 44-27 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Rockets closed the lead with a 26-16 margin in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Springfield and Rochester squared off with February 4, 2022 at Springfield High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Springfield faced off against Joliet Central and Rochester took on Galesburg on December 29 at Galesburg High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.