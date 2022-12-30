Needlepoint: St. Joseph-Ogden sews up Normal University in slim triumph 58-49

A tight-knit tilt turned in St. Joseph-Ogden's direction just enough to squeeze past Normal University 58-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
St. Joseph-Ogden drew first blood by forging a 20-14 margin over Normal University after the first quarter.
The Pioneers came from behind to grab the advantage 27-23 at halftime over the Spartans.
St. Joseph-Ogden broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-38 lead over Normal University.
The Spartans' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 13-11 points differential.
Recently on December 16, Normal University squared off with Rochester in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.