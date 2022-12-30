Needlepoint: St. Joseph-Ogden sews up Normal University in slim triumph 58-49

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A tight-knit tilt turned in St. Joseph-Ogden's direction just enough to squeeze past Normal University 58-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

St. Joseph-Ogden drew first blood by forging a 20-14 margin over Normal University after the first quarter.

The Pioneers came from behind to grab the advantage 27-23 at halftime over the Spartans.

St. Joseph-Ogden broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-38 lead over Normal University.

The Spartans' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 13-11 points differential.

