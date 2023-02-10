A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Toledo Cumberland nabbed it to nudge past Arcola 51-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 3, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Oakland Tri-County . For more, click here. Arcola took on Arthur Christian on February 3 at Arcola High School. Click here for a recap.
