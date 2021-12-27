Neoga cancels check from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 50-34

Neoga handed Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley a tough 50-34 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 21, Neoga faced off against Shelbyville and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on December 14 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For a full recap, click here.
Neoga made the first move by forging a 20-10 margin over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley after the first quarter.
Neoga's shooting moved to a 29-20 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at the half.
Neoga's upper hand showed as it carried a 40-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
