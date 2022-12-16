Neoga rides the rough off Arcola 42-31

Neoga had its hands full but finally brushed off Arcola 42-31 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Arcola and Neoga squared off with December 17, 2021 at Neoga High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Arcola faced off against Danville Schlarman and Neoga took on Sullivan on December 9 at Sullivan High School. For a full recap, click here.
