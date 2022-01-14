Nerve-racking affair ends with Farmer City Blue Ridge on top of Broadlands Heritage 57-49

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Farmer City Blue Ridge wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 57-49 over Broadlands Heritage during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 7, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Farmer City Blue Ridge took on Toledo Cumberland on January 7 at Toledo Cumberland High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

