Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Fithian Oakwood chalked up in tripping Hoopeston 48-42 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.
Last season, Fithian Oakwood and Hoopeston faced off on January 22, 2022 at Fithian Oakwood High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 14, Hoopeston faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Fithian Oakwood took on Chrisman on January 6 at Chrisman High School. For results, click here.
