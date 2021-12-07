Nerve-racking affair ends with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on top of Downs Tri-Valley 39-31

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley didn't mind, dispatching Downs Tri-Valley 39-31 in Illinois boys basketball on December 7.

The Falcons' shooting darted to a 19-14 lead over the Vikings at halftime.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's position showed as it carried a 25-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley got the better of the final-quarter scoring 14-10 to finish the game in style.

