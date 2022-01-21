 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nerve-racking affair ends with Pana on top of Nokomis 44-38

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Pana passed in a 44-38 victory at Nokomis' expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.

The Panthers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-22 lead over the Redskins.

Pana got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 18-16 to finish the game in style.

In recent action on January 15, Pana faced off against Litchfield and Pana took on Nokomis on January 13 at Pana High School. For a full recap, click here.

