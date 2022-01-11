Nerve-racking affair ends with Paris on top of Sullivan 48-43

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Paris wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 48-43 over Sullivan during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 29, Paris faced off against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op and Sullivan took on Palestine-Hutsonville Coop on December 29 at Palestine-Hutsonville Coop. For a full recap, click here.
