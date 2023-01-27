Nerve-racking affair ends with Peoria Manual on top of Danville 59-50

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Peoria Manual wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-50 over Danville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 27.
The last time Peoria Manual and Danville played in a 80-73 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on January 21, Danville squared off with Biggsville West Central in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
