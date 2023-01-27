Nerve-racking affair ends with Peoria Manual on top of Danville 59-50

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Peoria Manual wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-50 over Danville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 27.

The last time Peoria Manual and Danville played in a 80-73 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on January 21, Danville squared off with Biggsville West Central in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

