Nerve-racking affair ends with Raymond Lincolnwood on top of Staunton 40-37

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Raymond Lincolnwood wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 40-37 over Staunton on January 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Staunton started on steady ground by forging a 9-5 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood at the end of the first quarter.

Staunton climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 22-11 lead at intermission.

Staunton enjoyed a 29-21 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood to start the fourth quarter.

Raymond Lincolnwood put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing Staunton 19-8 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.