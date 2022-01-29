Nerve-racking affair ends with Raymond Lincolnwood on top of Staunton 40-37

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Raymond Lincolnwood wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 40-37 over Staunton on January 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Staunton started on steady ground by forging a 9-5 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood at the end of the first quarter.

Staunton climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 22-11 lead at intermission.

Staunton enjoyed a 29-21 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood to start the fourth quarter.

Raymond Lincolnwood put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing Staunton 19-8 in the last stanza.

