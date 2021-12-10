 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nerve-racking affair ends with Springfield on top of Springfield Lanphier 51-43

  • 0

A tight-knit tilt turned in Springfield's direction just enough to squeeze past Springfield Lanphier 51-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 10.

In recent action on December 4, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield took on Springfield Southeast on December 4 at Springfield Southeast High School. For more, click here.

Springfield broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-33 lead over Springfield Lanphier.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Aaron Rodgers returns to Packers practice

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Aaron Rodgers returns to Packers practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News