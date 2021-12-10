Nerve-racking affair ends with Springfield on top of Springfield Lanphier 51-43

A tight-knit tilt turned in Springfield's direction just enough to squeeze past Springfield Lanphier 51-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 10.
In recent action on December 4, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield took on Springfield Southeast on December 4 at Springfield Southeast High School. For more, click here.
Springfield broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-33 lead over Springfield Lanphier.
