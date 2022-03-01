 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nerve-racking affair ends with Tuscola on top of Effingham St. Anthony 51-48

Tuscola knocked off Effingham St. Anthony 51-48 in Illinois boys basketball action on March 1.

Effingham St. Anthony took a 26-22 lead over Tuscola heading to halftime locker room.

Effingham St. Anthony moved ahead by earning a 38-34 advantage over Tuscola at the end of the third quarter.

Recently on February 23 , Tuscola squared up on Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette Boys in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

