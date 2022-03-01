Nerve-racking affair ends with Tuscola on top of Effingham St. Anthony 51-48

Tuscola knocked off Effingham St. Anthony 51-48 in Illinois boys basketball action on March 1.
Effingham St. Anthony took a 26-22 lead over Tuscola heading to halftime locker room.
Effingham St. Anthony moved ahead by earning a 38-34 advantage over Tuscola at the end of the third quarter.
Recently on February 23 , Tuscola squared up on Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette Boys in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.