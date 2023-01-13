Never a doubt: Bethany Okaw Valley breezes past Arcola 54-29

Bethany Okaw Valley unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Arcola 54-29 Friday in Illinois boys basketball action on January 13.
Last season, Arcola and Bethany Okaw Valley squared off with February 23, 2022 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Arcola faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Oakland Tri-County on January 6 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.