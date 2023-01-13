Never a doubt: Heyworth breezes past Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 55-28

Heyworth's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 55-28 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.
Last season, Heyworth and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off on January 14, 2022 at Heyworth High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Hoopeston and Heyworth took on Deer Creek-Mackinaw on January 6 at Heyworth High School. For more, click here.
