Never a doubt: Jacksonville Routt Catholic breezes past Hardin Calhoun 72-45

Jacksonville Routt Catholic swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Hardin Calhoun 72-45 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 20.
