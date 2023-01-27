Never a doubt: Macomb breezes past Havana 59-24

Macomb flexed its muscle and floored Havana 59-24 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 27.
The last time Macomb and Havana played in a 44-36 game on January 31, 2022. For results, click here.
Recently on January 20, Havana squared off with Bushnell-Prairie City in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
