Never a doubt: Winchester West Central Coop breezes past Virden North Mac 55-33

The force was strong for Winchester West Central Coop as it pierced Virden North Mac during Tuesday's 55-33 thumping in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Winchester West Central Coop opened with a 13-10 advantage over Virden North Mac through the first quarter.

The Cougars registered a 30-16 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Winchester West Central Coop charged to a 45-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cougars, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-6 fourth quarter, too.