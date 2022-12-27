Never a doubt: Winchester West Central Coop breezes past Virden North Mac 55-33

The force was strong for Winchester West Central Coop as it pierced Virden North Mac during Tuesday's 55-33 thumping in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Winchester West Central Coop opened with a 13-10 advantage over Virden North Mac through the first quarter.
The Cougars registered a 30-16 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.
Winchester West Central Coop charged to a 45-27 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cougars, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-6 fourth quarter, too.
