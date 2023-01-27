New Berlin earns solid win over Mason City Illini Central 48-30

New Berlin called "game" in the waning moments of a 48-30 defeat of Mason City Illini Central on January 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 20, New Berlin faced off against Athens and Mason City Illini Central took on Petersburg PORTA on January 20 at Mason City Illini Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
