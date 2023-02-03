New Berlin dumped Stanford Olympia 63-53 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 3.
Stanford Olympia authored a promising start, taking a 22-17 advantage over New Berlin at the end of the first quarter.
The Pretzels' offense moved in front for a 30-29 lead over the Spartans at the half.
New Berlin darted to a 50-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Spartans outpointed the Pretzels 14-13 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
