New Berlin dumped Stanford Olympia 63-53 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 3.

Stanford Olympia authored a promising start, taking a 22-17 advantage over New Berlin at the end of the first quarter.

The Pretzels' offense moved in front for a 30-29 lead over the Spartans at the half.

New Berlin darted to a 50-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans outpointed the Pretzels 14-13 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

