New Berlin knocks off Auburn 50-49

Mighty close, mighty fine, New Berlin wore a victory shine after clipping Auburn 50-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Auburn started on steady ground by forging an 18-9 lead over New Berlin at the end of the first quarter.
The Trojans came from behind to grab the advantage 28-21 at halftime over the Pretzels.
Auburn enjoyed a 41-37 lead over New Berlin to start the fourth quarter.
