New Berlin mows down Maroa-Forsyth 56-35

New Berlin controlled the action to earn a strong 56-35 win against Maroa-Forsyth in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

New Berlin's offense jumped on top to a 34-16 lead over Maroa-Forsyth at the half.

