New Berlin mows down Maroa-Forsyth 56-35

New Berlin controlled the action to earn a strong 56-35 win against Maroa-Forsyth in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 22, New Berlin faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Maroa-Forsyth took on Auburn on January 21 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. Click here for a recap
New Berlin's offense jumped on top to a 34-16 lead over Maroa-Forsyth at the half.
