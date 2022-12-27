New Berlin outlasts Waverly South County in topsy-turvy battle 31-17

New Berlin trucked Waverly South County on the road to a 31-17 victory on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
New Berlin opened with a 10-4 advantage over Waverly South County through the first quarter.
The Pretzels fought to a 12-4 half margin at the Vipers' expense.
New Berlin struck to a 25-10 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Vipers fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Pretzels would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
Last season, New Berlin and Waverly South County squared off with December 3, 2021 at New Berlin High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 21, New Berlin faced off against Madison and Waverly South County took on Williamsville on December 21 at Waverly South County High School. Click here for a recap
