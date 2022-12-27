New Berlin outlasts Waverly South County in topsy-turvy battle 31-17

New Berlin trucked Waverly South County on the road to a 31-17 victory on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

New Berlin opened with a 10-4 advantage over Waverly South County through the first quarter.

The Pretzels fought to a 12-4 half margin at the Vipers' expense.

New Berlin struck to a 25-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vipers fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Pretzels would not be denied in finishing off this victory.