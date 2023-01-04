New Berlin paints near-perfect picture in win over Pawnee 49-25

New Berlin ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Pawnee 49-25 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 4.
Last season, New Berlin and Pawnee faced off on January 4, 2022 at New Berlin High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 27, Pawnee faced off against Athens and New Berlin took on Jacksonville Routt Catholic on December 29 at New Berlin High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
