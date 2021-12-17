 Skip to main content
New Berlin pockets narrow victory over Virden North Mac 45-38

A tight-knit tilt turned in New Berlin's direction just enough to squeeze past Virden North Mac 45-38 in Illinois boys basketball on December 17.

In recent action on December 11, Virden North Mac faced off against Winchester West Central Coop and New Berlin took on Madison on December 4 at Madison High School. For more, click here.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.

The Pretzels fought to a 22-16 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.

The third quarter gave the Pretzels a 37-25 lead over the Panthers.

New Berlin withstood Virden North Mac's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

