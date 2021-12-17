New Berlin pockets narrow victory over Virden North Mac 45-38

A tight-knit tilt turned in New Berlin's direction just enough to squeeze past Virden North Mac 45-38 in Illinois boys basketball on December 17.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.

The Pretzels fought to a 22-16 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.

The third quarter gave the Pretzels a 37-25 lead over the Panthers.

New Berlin withstood Virden North Mac's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

