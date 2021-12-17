New Berlin pockets narrow victory over Virden North Mac 45-38

A tight-knit tilt turned in New Berlin's direction just enough to squeeze past Virden North Mac 45-38 in Illinois boys basketball on December 17.
In recent action on December 11, Virden North Mac faced off against Winchester West Central Coop and New Berlin took on Madison on December 4 at Madison High School. For more, click here.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.
The Pretzels fought to a 22-16 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.
The third quarter gave the Pretzels a 37-25 lead over the Panthers.
New Berlin withstood Virden North Mac's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
