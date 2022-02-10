New Berlin rains down on Riverton 54-40

Stretched out and finally snapped, New Berlin put just enough pressure on Riverton to earn a 54-40 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 1, Riverton faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and New Berlin took on Tolono Unity on February 5 at New Berlin High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Pretzels jumped in front of the Hawks 15-5 to begin the second quarter.
The Pretzels fought to a 29-18 intermission margin at the Hawks' expense.
New Berlin thundered in front of Riverton 45-28 going into the fourth quarter.
