New Berlin rides the comeback trail to dust Petersburg PORTA 58-38

Petersburg PORTA tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as New Berlin rebounded for a 58-38 victory on Tuesday in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 31.

Petersburg PORTA authored a promising start, taking a 16-9 advantage over New Berlin at the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Jays took a 23-22 lead over the Pretzels heading to the intermission locker room.

New Berlin broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 33-32 lead over Petersburg PORTA.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Pretzels, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 25-6 final quarter, too.

Last season, Petersburg PORTA and New Berlin faced off on January 25, 2022 at New Berlin High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 24, New Berlin faced off against Pleasant Plains . Click here for a recap. Petersburg PORTA took on Pittsfield on January 26 at Pittsfield High School. For a full recap, click here.

