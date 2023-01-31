New Berlin rides the comeback trail to dust Petersburg PORTA 58-38

Petersburg PORTA tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as New Berlin rebounded for a 58-38 victory on Tuesday in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 31.
Petersburg PORTA authored a promising start, taking a 16-9 advantage over New Berlin at the end of the first quarter.
The Blue Jays took a 23-22 lead over the Pretzels heading to the intermission locker room.
New Berlin broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 33-32 lead over Petersburg PORTA.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Pretzels, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 25-6 final quarter, too.
Last season, Petersburg PORTA and New Berlin faced off on January 25, 2022 at New Berlin High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 24, New Berlin faced off against Pleasant Plains . Click here for a recap. Petersburg PORTA took on Pittsfield on January 26 at Pittsfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.