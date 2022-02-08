New Berlin sprints past Mt. Pulaski 55-41

New Berlin charged Mt. Pulaski and collected a 55-41 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 28, New Berlin faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Mt Pulaski took on Clinton on January 25 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Pretzels' shooting darted to a 29-22 lead over the Hilltoppers at the intermission.
New Berlin's edge showed as it carried a 47-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
