New Berlin tacks win on Springfield Lutheran 56-23

New Berlin earned a convincing 56-23 win over Springfield Lutheran in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 19.

New Berlin made the first move by forging an 18-11 margin over Springfield Lutheran after the first quarter.

In recent action on February 12, New Berlin faced off against Lanark Eastland and Springfield Lutheran took on Mt Olive on February 11 at Springfield Lutheran High School. Click here for a recap

