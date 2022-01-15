Newburgh Castle utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Springfield Southeast 65-61

Extra action was needed before Newburgh Castle could slip past Springfield Southeast 65-61 in Indiana boys basketball on January 15.
Conditioning showed as Newburgh Castle outscored Springfield Southeast 65-61 in the final period.
Recently on January 4 , Springfield Southeast squared up on Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.