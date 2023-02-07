Saddled up and ready to go, Newton spurred past Tolono Unity 71-57 on February 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 31, Tolono Unity faced off against Pontiac. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.