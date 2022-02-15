No pain, no gain; Decatur MacArthur overcomes Lincoln 51-39

Decatur MacArthur put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lincoln 51-39 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 8, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Lincoln took on Taylorville on February 7 at Lincoln High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Generals opened with a 17-10 advantage over the Railsplitters through the first quarter.
Decatur MacArthur's shooting darted to a 27-17 lead over Lincoln at halftime.
