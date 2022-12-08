No pain, no gain: Decatur St. Teresa overcomes Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 50-33

Decatur St. Teresa knocked off Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 50-33 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Decatur St Teresa and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop played in a 45-43 game on February 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 2, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Arthur Christian on December 1 at Arthur Christian School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
